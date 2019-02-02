Chennai MIT thanks actor Ajith, till recently its 'Chief Helicopter Test Pilot'

By Online Desk

Actor Ajith Kumar's fascination towards racing and aeromodelling is something well known and the star usually takes time out of his busy schedule for his passion.

Despite his hectic schedule shooting for 'Viswasam' last year, Ajith was actively involved with MIT students for the project titled Dhaksha.

He was frequently spotted at Chennai's MIT Campus in Chrompet working and guiding students in their work. The project revolved around the design and development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and how they are utilized in societal applications. The project that concluded recently also earned many accolades from across the country.

MIT Campus' Centre for Aerospace Research thanked Ajith for his contribution in the role as the Chief Helicopter Test Pilot cum UAV System Engineering Advisor.

In a letter addressed to Ajith, Centre for Aerospace Research Director K Senthil Kumar said, "It was a pleasure for the Centre for Aerospace research, Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University to have had the benefit of your services and involvement as the Chief Helicopter Test Pilot cum UAV System Engineering Adviser for the project titled "Design and Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for societal applications."

The Centre is grateful for your timely and valuable contribution. We confirm that all your necessary roles and obligations for the specific project have been effectively and fully discharged and the project having completed, the terms of your engagement are no longer applicable.

We also would like to avail your services, in future at your convenience, on honorary basis."

Meanwhile, Ajith is currently busy shooting for his upcoming flick (AK 59 - 'Pink' remake), directed by Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath and journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey in important roles. Director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, Sujith Shankar, are also part of this film, which will hit the screens this Summer.