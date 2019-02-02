Harish Kalyan to play lead in Sanjay Bharathi’s debut

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Sanjay Bharathi, son of famed director-actor Santhana Bharathi and grandson of actor MR Santhanam, is all set to make his directorial debut, and the film will star Harish Kalyan in the lead.

Speaking about the project, the young director who had earlier assisted director Vijay says, “It’s a youthful feel-good film that revolves around the topic of astrology. I’ve known Harish for a long time; he’s a good friend of mine. It will be a different role for him, unlike the one he did in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. We’re yet to zero in on the other cast and crew members. But we will likely announce the team in a week’s time.”

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movie banner, the untitled film will go on floors in the first week of March.