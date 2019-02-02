Home Entertainment Tamil

Maid, mom held for stealing from actress Bhanupriya's house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 16-year-old girl who was working in the house of actress Bhanupriya, and her mother, were arrested on Friday on charges of breach of trust and theft.

A day after actress Bhanupriya lodged a complaint at the Pondy Bazaar police against the 16-year-old girl and her mother, the police arrested the duo on Friday.

On January 24, the girl's mother lodged a complaint in Andhra Pradesh that her daughter has been held captive in Bhanupriya's house and that she has been sexually abused.

Bhanupriya's brother Gopalakrishnan on Thursday lodged a complaint where he said that he appointed the 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh in February last year and her mother visited her once in two months.

But they recently found out that the girl has been stealing valuables from the house and confronted her mother. In the complaint, it was said that the juvenile stole 10 sovereigns, Rs 1 lakh in cash, an iPad, a camera and two watches, and the police recovered Rs 3000 from the mother-daughter duo.

The girl has been sent to the Government Observatory home and the woman has been remanded under judicial custody.

