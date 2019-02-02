Vijay's daughter Sasha amazes with badminton skills

By Online Desk

Actor Vijay’s daughter Sasha Vijay, who is pursuing education at American International School Chennai (AISC), is known for her avid badminton skills.

She is also a member of her school’s badminton team. The school's Facebook handle had recently shared photos of their badminton team and congratulated them for having a fabulous season.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, the AISC badminton team is said to have made it to the top three of one of the tournaments they participated recently.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay is currently busy with an upcoming flick with Atlee, which is tentatively called 'Thalapathy 63'.

During the launch of the film, AGS Entertainment, the makers had released a statement that read, "After the tremendous success of Theri and Mersal, we are excited to join Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee for a hat-trick box-office blockbuster venture."

They further stated that the film is said to be a 'Pakka Mass family entertainer. "It gives AGS tremendous pride to be associated with this MERSAL combination. #Thalapathy63 promises to be a PAKKA MASS family entertainer with a large cast, superior technical crew and the best of production values. We re putting together the best global talent to attempt a genre that will the first of its kind for Thalapathy Vijay."

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir, Yogi Babu, and Daniel Balaji amongst others. It will be interesting to see how Vijay performs as an athlete on-screen while his daughter is shining brightly off-screen on the badminton court.