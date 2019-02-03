WATCH | Dhanush celebrates STR's birthday along with Yuvan Shankar Raja

Home Entertainment Tamil

Kollywood stars Silambarasan and Dhanush

Kollywood stars Silambarasan and Dhanush (File | EPS)

Actor Silambarasan, who is basking in the success of his recent release Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, has turned 36 today. The actor celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in the presence of his film industry peers including actor Dhanush. 

Actor Dhanush has always been seen as STR's direct industry rival as both the stars had risen to prominence at the same time in the Tamil film industry. 

However, the two stars have denied any rivalry between them expressing camaraderie in public functions and other places they meet.

In a video shared on STRs birthday, Dhanush is seen cheering for STR alongside Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and actor Jayam Ravi.

A few years back STR had organised a similar birthday party for Dhanush.

ALSO READ:  Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven: A tiring rehash of rehashes

On the work front, STR's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven starring Catherine Teresa, Megha Akash, Ramya Krishnan, Prabhu, Nasser and directed by Sundar C released on Friday and is running to packed houses.

His next movie will be Venkat Prabhu's Maanadu. Dhanush is currently shooting for Vettrimaran's Asuran while Ennai Nokki Payum Thotha directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is expected to release soon.

Simbu had recently kicked off a controversy when he called on his fans to celebrate the release of his film by pouring 'pots' of milk over his cut-outs as abhishekam. 

VIEW GALLERY: Check out some rare photos of the controversial actor STR

Simbu's video to his fans was circulated just few days after the actor had released a video telling fans not to celebrate the release of Vantha Rajavathan Varuven. In the first video, Simbu urged his fans not to spend huge sums of money to buy tickets for the movie. He told them to buy clothes for their parents instead. He also urged the fans not to put up cut-outs and banners for the film's release.

In the second video, released days later, Simbu said, "Some had claimed that I had released that video for publicity as I have only one or two fans. So, now I am telling you: celebrate my movie release like never before by erecting huge banners and cut-outs and pouring pots of milk. After all I have only one or two fans, so who is going to raise questions if one or two fans celebrate?”

The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Association lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's office and sought action against the actor for his 'provocative' speech. 

(With inputs from ENS)

