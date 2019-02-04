Interview | Playing Paapa in 'Peranbu' has made me a better person, says actress Sadhana

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

You can call Sadhana an accidental actor. A find of Ram, the young actor played an important role in his second film, Thanga Meenkal, that rechristened her as Chellamma to the Tamil audiences. Little did she expect that she would get a National Award for her performance. After all, nobody had expected her to act in the first place. “My family has always been supporting of art, but they never imagined that one of us would act in films. My mother asked me to give it a shot and see if it would work out for me.” Ram’s confidence in her, and later, the reception to her work felt surreal for her. “We were all so elated, but I wasn’t even sure if I deserved it,” she says, unassumingly. The talented actor is now back with Ram’s, Peranbu, in which she shares the screen with Mammootty and also takes on the challenge of playing an adolescent girl affected by cerebral palsy.



Excerpts from a conversation:

Director Ram seems to be more of a mentor to you than just a director you have worked with twice.

Ram uncle is like a second father to me. Avaru enna sonalum naa keppen. My parents used to jokingly ask me to choose between Ram and Mani Ratnam, and I’d say, Ram uncle. His concern for me is beyond films; he even cares about what subjects I am going to choose in my eleventh grade...

He gives inputs, and yet, gives me the freedom to do what I want. I think that’s why Paapa’s character has come out so well. I have learnt so much from him: He has inspired me to do so many things. We needed seven takes to get that scene where Chellamma’s mother hits her. We decided to do it naturally as we wanted to get the emotion right. While I was scared first, the decision to get down and crawl back in fear was my impromptu reaction. And he said okay for that. I think it happened only because he gave me that kind of freedom.

He calls you Chellamma, doesn’t he?

Yes. Even my dad has started to call me by that name, and I keep saying that’s not even my name. In Ram uncle’s films, I don’t feel like I am acting. I go to the sets, be myself and come back. Sadhana hasn’t transformed into Chellamma and Paapa. Those characters have now become a part of me.

Tell us about how you prepared yourself to play Paapa.

I had to prepare both physically and mentally. I had to understand the biological intricacies of such children — my mouth had to be pushed to one side, my tongue had to be out. There were scenes I had to drool, as they can’t swallow easily. I could only do this by observing and learning from doctors and therapists. I visited several schools and always had supportive people by my side — especially Maria aunty, a therapist whose daughter Priya suffers from cerebral palsy herself. I have as many as seven different walks and seven different ways of saying dialogues.

READ | 'Peranbu' movie review: A beautiful meditation on life and love

I also decided not to see the monitor while shooting as I knew I wouldn’t look like myself on screen. It may or may not disturb my psyche, but I didn’t want to take that chance. I only saw myself when I saw the film. There was a lot of pain as I had to position my hands and legs differently. I kept getting physiotherapy. The film is incredibly emotional and the story has disturbed me a lot. We have shot the film in real homes and real schools. On one hand, you see what a blessed life you are leading. On the other, you can’t stop thinking about the hurdles they face. Paapa has made Sadhana a better person.

What lessons did you learn upon witnessing stories of the differently-abled?

There were so many. I have never seen them be sad. They are just like us, except that they have a set of limitations to how they lead their lives. The way they utilise their talent is so inspiring. Priya — whose character inspired Paapa — cooks her own food. She makes cute little invitations and makes money out of it. The drive they have to be successful and independent is motivating. Also, they love wholeheartedly. Witnessing all this is a great blessing.

I learned that your experience has moved you to engage in social work and that you have received an award for the same.

I felt I have to do something for these children. Our school already has a department that caters to children with dyslexia, ADHD, and Down syndrome. I would stay back after school and help them study. I conducted several surveys and seminars in my school that helped spread some awareness; small things to help improve their motor control. A lot of people seek such opportunities but it came to me. But what I have done is nothing, I wish and hope I can do much more in the future.

One of Peranbu’s defining aspects is the empathy and the equality with which it treats differently-abled children.

That was one of the major aspects that drew me to the film. It was such a unique perspective and also an important one for our society. I am not sure how Ram uncle thought of it (smiles). He always says that while nature has created us differently, it treats us the same. This thought has completely changed how I looked at life.

You had the experience of working with Mammootty, among our foremost actors, in just your second film.

He is such a nuanced actor, and I learned several things from him. For example, he enacts the full scene just so the cameras can fix their focus points, and every movement can get captured. If you look at him act from the outside, you will feel as if he has just come and left. But when you look at the shot, you realise the nuances he has delivered. Such precision comes with great talent and experience. After the film ended, he came to Dubai once and introduced me as his daughter to his friends there. The bond we created due to this film is something I will cherish all my life.