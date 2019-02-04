Home Entertainment Tamil

Udhay's next, a crime thriller titled Kannai Nambathey

The film is directed by Mu Maran, the maker of the recent action-thriller, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal.

Published: 04th February 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is awaiting the release of Seenu Ramasamy’s Kanne Kalaimaane, is all set to start shooting for his next with Mu Maran, the director of the recent action-thriller, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal.

Talking about the film, which has been titled Kannai Nambaathey, Maran says, “I have conceived this film as a suspenseful crime-thriller with a strong emotional connect. The moment I wrote the first draft, I knew that Udhayanidhi sir would be the right choice for this project. The entire story revolves around the actions of his character, and it will be an edge-of-the-seat experience for the audience.”

Produced by V N Ranjith Kumar under his Lipi Cine Krafts banner, the film has Aathmika playing the female lead, and Satish playing an important supporting role. With music by Sam CS and cinematography 
by Pariyerum Perumal-fame Sridhar, Kannai Nambaathey goes on floors today.

