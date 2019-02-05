From cow vigilantism to PM Modi's fitness challenge: RJ Balaji's LKG trailer is a savage take on Indian politics

By Online Desk

Radio jockey-turned-actor RJ Balaji's next political satire LKG's trailer dropped recently and has a number of political references in it.

RJ Balaji plays the role of a politician called Lalgudi Karuppaiah Gandhi in the movie. Directed by KR Prabhu, the film's music is composed by Leon James. Priya Anand plays the film's female lead.

The 2.05 minutes trailer pretty much covered the major political events in the country. The trailer ranks number 1 in the YouTube trending videos. Here we take a look at all the political references in the trailer.

The trailer begins with the actor praying to God that he will soon erect a Rs 3000-crore statue, a dig at the ongoing statue politics in the country.

In one of the scenes, actor Priya tests LKG's political knowledge by asking him whether he will save cows or human beings in times of disaster.

Not just that, in an apparent dig at the fitness challenge by PM Narendra Modi, a politician can be seen leaning against a rock and practising yoga in his pyjamas. In the end, he says he challenges actor Kajal Agarwal. It may be noted that when Indian skipper Virat Kohli challenged the PM, he also nominated his wife, actor Anushka Sharma for the challenge.

The movie also has a lot of references to regional politics.

One of the scenes shows the actor dropping thermocols into the river, a dig at Tamil Nadu MLA Sellur Raju.

The politician was once criticised for his plan to prevent evaporation of river Vaigai by covering it with thermocol, literally.

The trailer doesn't spare even the actor-turned politicians in the state, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, who made their entry into politics recently.

In the end of the trailer, the actor discusses the Tamil Nadu fishermen issue with a TV journalist.

Though major parts of the trailer makes us to laugh, this particular scene highlights the plight of fishermen of Tamil Nadu.

The trailer looks promising and the movie is sure to tickle our funny bones.

It will be interesting to see how real-life politicians JK Rithesh and Nanjil Sampath play their parts in the movie.