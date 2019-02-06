Vijay Sethupathi’s next, a political fantasy

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi announced his next film with debutant director, Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, when he addressed the press on Monday on the occasion of the 100th day celebration of 96. He also confirmed that the film is named 'Thuglak Durbar'.

Speaking to us, Delhi Prasad, who had assisted directors Krishna, Balaji Tharaneetharan and Prem Kumar, says, “It’s a political fantasy. It will be a mass film with satire, drama and action. It’s not a film with an agenda. We are yet to zero in on the rest of the cast.”

Govind Vasantha is in-charge of music, while Balaji Tharaneetharan will pen the dialogues. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, 'Thuglak Durbar' will go on floors in June.