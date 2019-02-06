WATCH | '96' gets a new climax as Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha hug!

By Online Desk

Fans of hit romantic Tamil film '96' have found a new reason to cheer! Ram and Jaanu, played by actors Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha respectively, is one of Tamil cinema's most-loved couples. Their love story continues to haunt the audience as it did not have a happy ending.

Recently, at the 100th-day celebration event for '96', Tamil actor R Parthiban, known for his humour and wit, said that he was waiting for the pair to hug each other throughout the film but they never did. Upon his invitation, the lead pair obliged graciously and joined each other on stage for a hug.

'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi even gives Parthiban a big hug before going to envelop Trisha in a bear hug, to thundering applause from the audience. Sethupathi then quips that this is a new climax for the film. We agree!

The film, directed by debutant C Prem Kumar, was telecast on television within 35 days of release and was a theatrical success as well. [READ our review of the film here]

'96' revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet each other after many years for a school reunion party. What happens thereafter forms the rest of the plot. From the story to the cinematography to the background score to the lead pair's performances, every aspect of '96' has been much appreciated.

96 is being remade in a couple of languages. While the Telugu rights were bought by Dil Raju Production, the Kannada rights have been bagged by Ramu Enterprises. The first look poster from the Kannada version, titled '99', which stars Ganesh and Bhavana in the lead, was released recently.

Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni will star in the Telugu version of the film, to be directed by C Prem Kumar himself.