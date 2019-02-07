Home Entertainment Tamil

Director Star Kunjumon's next, a thriller on organ harvesting

Published: 07th February 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director Star Kunjumon (not to be confused with producer KT Kunjumon of Gentleman fame), who made his debut in Malayalam, has chosen to do his second film in Tamil. Avathara Vettai, Kunjumon says, is about a criminal gang that kidnaps children and harvests their organs.

The director feels school children are particularly vulnerable and ought to be protected better. “They are often left at the mercy of teachers. Parents ought to be aware of what’s happening with their children. But sadly, many a time, the awareness happens only after considerable damage,” adds Kunjumon, who has chosen to shine a light on this issue with his film. 

With Radha Ravi as the only big name in the film, Kunjumon has cast a newcomer, VR Vinayak, as a vigilance officer and Sigai-fame Mira Nair as his deputy. Avathara Vettai, which has music by debutant composer Michael, is due for release tomorrow.

