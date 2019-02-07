Home Entertainment Tamil

E4 Entertainment not happy with Bala's Varmaa; to re-shoot the Arjun Reddy remake with a new team

E4 Entertainment has now claimed that they "are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version

Published: 07th February 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

E4 Entertainment, which holds the Tamil remake rights of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy, has dropped a bombshell saying the production house is not happy with the first copy of Bala-directed Varmaa, provided by B Studios, and will therefore not be releasing it.

B Studios, director Bala's production and distribution company, had struck an agreement with E4 Entertainment to remake Arjun Reddy, which was supposed to be the launchpad for Dhruv Vikram, son of actor Vikram. The remake, titled Varmaa, was scheduled for release next week on Valentine's Day (February 14).

E4 Entertainment has now claimed that they "are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version." 

In addition to this, the production house announced that they have decided to "start afresh, and shoot a new Tamil version, with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and intention of the original."

It appears that National Award-winning director Bala has also been dropped, as the statement further says, "Official announcement regarding the new cast and crew, including director will be made shortly."

E4 has announced a new release date of June 2019 for the film.

Here is the full version of the statement from E4 Entertainment:

The full statement. (Photo | CinemaExpress)

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Arjun Reddy  Varmaa B Studios

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp