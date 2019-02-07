Gautham Karthik, Santhosh Jayakumar team up again

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar, best known for his adult comedies like Hara Hara Mahadevaki (HHMD) and Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuttu (IAMK), is all set to direct his next film for producer Gnanavel Raja under his Studio Green Banner.

The film, which has Gautham Karthik teaming up with the director for the third time after HHMD and IAMK, has been titled Theemai Dhaan Vellum.

Talking about the film, the director says, “After IAMK, I didnt want to do another adult comedy, although I was offered many such projects. It was at this time that my project with Studio Green happened. Theemai Dhaan Vellum will be a serious, action-packed murder mystery, set in Goa.

I also felt that Gautham Karthik, with whom I share an excellent comfort level, will suit the requirements of the script. The film will show him in a different dimension. We will be revealing the rest of the cast very soon.” Theemai Dhaan Vellum, which has music by D Imman, will go on floors today with a formal launch event.