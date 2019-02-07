Home Entertainment Tamil

Gautham Karthik, Santhosh Jayakumar team up again

The film, which has Gautham Karthik teaming up with the director for the third time after HHMD and IAMK, has been titled Theemai Dhaan Vellum.

Published: 07th February 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Gautham Karthik

Gautham Karthik

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar, best known for his adult comedies like Hara Hara Mahadevaki (HHMD) and Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuttu (IAMK), is all set to direct his next film for producer Gnanavel Raja under his Studio Green Banner.

The film, which has Gautham Karthik teaming up with the director for the third time after HHMD and IAMK, has been titled Theemai Dhaan Vellum.

Talking about the film, the director says, “After IAMK, I didnt want to do another adult comedy, although I was offered many such projects. It was at this time that my project with Studio Green happened. Theemai Dhaan Vellum will be a serious, action-packed murder mystery, set in Goa.

I also felt that Gautham Karthik, with whom I share an excellent comfort level, will suit the requirements of the script. The film will show him in a different dimension. We will be revealing the rest of the cast very soon.” Theemai Dhaan Vellum, which has music by D Imman, will go on floors today with a formal launch event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santhosh P Jayakumar Gautham Karthik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp