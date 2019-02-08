AR Rahman defends daughter Khatija's right to wear niqab as she slams Twitter trolls

By Online Desk

Music maestro AR Rahman shared a picture on his Twitter account celebrating the women in his life and their "freedom to choose" after he faced flak from netizens for his daughter Khatija wearing a niqab during an event to mark 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win.

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

"The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji #freedomtochoose," read the caption of the photo in which Rahman's daughters Raheema and Khatija and wife Sairaa can be seen alongside Nita Ambani.

While his youngest daughter Raheema and wife Sairaa are not veiled, Khatija is seen in a niqab. Rahman slammed trolls which called out Khatija's "conservative" way of dressing with the post that implies that a woman's clothes are her personal choice.

Rahman’s daughter Khatija, who has sung for her father in 'Enthiran', was invited to interview him on stage during the celebratory event.

Following the Twitter uproar, Khatija wrote a post on Facebook clarifying that her attire or choices in life have nothing to do with her parents, and the veil has been a "personal choice with complete acceptance and honour."

The post reads: "The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn’t expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents."

"The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing. Hence, kindly don’t make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation. #freedomofchoice" it further adds.

AR Rahman had won two Oscars for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire.