Home Entertainment Tamil

AR Rahman defends daughter Khatija's right to wear niqab as she slams Twitter trolls

Rahman’s daughter Khatija, who has sung for her father in 'Enthiran', was invited to interview him on stage during the celebratory event. 

Published: 08th February 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

AR Rahman and his daughter Khatija at the celebration of 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win.

AR Rahman and his daughter Khatija at the celebration of 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win. (Photo | Khatija Rahman Facebook)

By Online Desk

Music maestro AR Rahman shared a picture on his Twitter account celebrating the women in his life and their "freedom to choose" after he faced flak from netizens for his daughter Khatija wearing a niqab during an event to mark 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win.

"The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji #freedomtochoose," read the caption of the photo in which Rahman's daughters Raheema and Khatija and wife Sairaa can be seen alongside Nita Ambani. 

While his youngest daughter Raheema and wife Sairaa are not veiled, Khatija is seen in a niqab. Rahman slammed trolls which called out Khatija's "conservative" way of dressing with the post that implies that a woman's clothes are her personal choice. 

Rahman’s daughter Khatija, who has sung for her father in 'Enthiran', was invited to interview him on stage during the celebratory event. 

Following the Twitter uproar, Khatija wrote a post on Facebook clarifying that her attire or choices in life have nothing to do with her parents, and the veil has been a "personal choice with complete acceptance and honour."

The post reads: "The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn’t expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents."

"The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing. Hence, kindly don’t make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation. #freedomofchoice" it further adds.

AR Rahman had won two Oscars for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AR Rahman niqab Khatija Rahman Slumdog Millionaire Khatija Rahman controversy Khatija Rahman niqab row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp