Home Entertainment Tamil

With a hug: Rajinikanth meets Kamal Haasan, invites him for daughter's wedding

Rajinikanth who entered politics in December 2017 is yet to launch a political party while Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is planning to contest in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in TN and Puducherry.

Published: 08th February 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo: Twitter / @RIAZtheboss )

By ANI

CHENNAI: Once arch rivals and now politicians, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan met in Chennai on Thursday. Both the actors-turned-politicians wished and hugged each other.

According to reports, superstar Rajinikanth also invited founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan for his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth will wed businessman-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai. The preparations of the grand wedding are on in full swing.

Thalaivar, who entered into politics in December 2017, is yet to launch his political party and is uncertain about contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Haasan, on Thursday, said that his party is gearing up for contesting all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming Parliamentary polls.

Though the actor didn’t disclose from where is he likely to contest the election, he clearly indicated that he would not form an alliance with any 'tainted' group.

"Our aim is to not go with any tainted group. We are preparing to contest 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. I cannot say at this moment from where I will contest," Haasan told media persons. cleared the air with the announcement that his party MNM gearing up for contesting all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming Parliamentary polls.

Haasan had earlier said that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with like-minded parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Rajinikanth Soundarya Rajinikanth Makkal Needhi Maiam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp