Thalaivar family all cheers: First pictures of Soundarya Rajinikanth's pre-wedding reception

By Online Desk

The Thalaivar family was in high spirits at the pre-wedding reception of Soundarya Rajinikanth and fiance Vishagan Vanangamudi at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Friday.

According to media reports, the event was kept an intimate affair with only close friends and family. The celebrations started off with a 'sumangali pooja,' which was followed by the reception.

The bride-to-be was seen donning a pale blue and gold silk saree with chunky gold jewellery, while Vishagan wore a cream-coloured shirt with intricate gold patterns and a gold-bordered veshti.

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were joined by Soundarya's elder sister Aishwaryaa and husband Dhanush at the ceremony, along with others from the family.

Take a look at the pictures from the festivities here:

God bless You Sister @soundaryaarajni. Have a peaceful life ahead pic.twitter.com/03JSn0sqhZ — Vijay Andrews 2.0 (@vijayandrewsJ) February 8, 2019

Soundarya had confirmed her wedding to Vishagan in a Twitter post earlier this week. "One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya," read the post.

Soundarya, who is known for her graphic designing on films like 'Sivaji', is Rajinikanth's youngest daughter. She was earlier married to businessman Ashwin for six years before separating in 2017.

Vishagan Vanangamudi was last seen in 'Vanjagar Ulagam' and is also the owner of a pharmaceutical company. This is the second wedding for Vishagan as well, who was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.

The couple will tie the knot on February 11 at The Leela Palace in MRC Nagar, Chennai. The weekend is expected to be lavish with elaborately planned cocktail parties and exclusive receptions.