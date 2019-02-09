Home Entertainment Tamil

Thalaivar family all cheers: First pictures of Soundarya Rajinikanth's pre-wedding reception

The celebrations started off with a ‘sumangali pooja,’ which was followed by the reception.

Published: 09th February 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

A photo from Soundarya Rajinikanth's pre-wedding reception.

A photo from Soundarya Rajinikanth's pre-wedding reception. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The Thalaivar family was in high spirits at the pre-wedding reception of Soundarya Rajinikanth and fiance Vishagan Vanangamudi at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Friday.

According to media reports, the event was kept an intimate affair with only close friends and family. The celebrations started off with a 'sumangali pooja,' which was followed by the reception.

The bride-to-be was seen donning a pale blue and gold silk saree with chunky gold jewellery, while Vishagan wore a cream-coloured shirt with intricate gold patterns and a gold-bordered veshti. 

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were joined by Soundarya's elder sister Aishwaryaa and husband Dhanush at the ceremony, along with others from the family. 

Take a look at the pictures from the festivities here: 

Soundarya had confirmed her wedding to Vishagan in a Twitter post earlier this week. "One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya," read the post.

Soundarya, who is known for her graphic designing on films like 'Sivaji', is Rajinikanth's youngest daughter. She was earlier married to businessman Ashwin for six years before separating in 2017.

Vishagan Vanangamudi was last seen in 'Vanjagar Ulagam' and is also the owner of a pharmaceutical company. This is the second wedding for Vishagan as well, who was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.

The couple will tie the knot on February 11 at The Leela Palace in MRC Nagar, Chennai. The weekend is expected to be lavish with elaborately planned cocktail parties and exclusive receptions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soundarya Rajinikanth Vishagan Vanangamudi Soundarya Rajinikanth wedding Pre-wedding celebrations Pictures Pre-wedding reception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp