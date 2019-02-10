WATCH | Rajinikanth grooves to 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali' at daughter Soundarya's pre-wedding bash

By Online Desk

With Superstar Rajinikanth's second daughter Soundarya's wedding a day away, all his family members are in a celebratory mood as seen in the new photos and videos doing the rounds from her pre-wedding reception bash at Chennai's Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

In one of the videos shared on social media, Rajini is seen dancing energetically to his famous 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali' song from his blockbuster flick, 'Muthu'. Music director and Rajini's nephew Anirudh Ravichander's mother Lakshmi Raghavendra can also be seen in the video.

In another viral photo, Thalaivar is in full doting grandpa mode as he is seen playing with his older daughter Aishwarya and actor Dhanush's children Yatra and Linga and Soundarya's son Ved Krishna.

Doting grandpa Rajini! (Photo | Twitter)

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS

On Sunday, Soundarya released photos of the three most important men in her life, on her social media handles. She shared a picture each with her father Rajinikanth, her son Ved from her first marriage and her soon-to-be husband Vishagan. Her post read: "Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan".

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

The VIP 2 filmmaker will tie the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 at The Leela Palace in Chennai.

Soundarya had confirmed her wedding to Vishagan in a Twitter post earlier this week. "One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya," read the post.

Soundarya, who is known for her graphic designing on films like 'Sivaji', is Rajinikanth's youngest daughter. She was earlier married to businessman Ashwin for six years before separating in 2017.

Vishagan Vanangamudi was last seen in 'Vanjagar Ulagam' and is also the owner of a pharmaceutical company. This is the second wedding for Vishagan as well, who was earlier married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran.