Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya marries Vishagan Vanangamudi in grand ceremony

The list of guests included actors Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan among others.

Rajinikanth watches on as daughter Soundarya sits on a swing with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and son Ved Krishna. (Photo | Instagram)

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married Vishagan Vanangamudi here on Monday in a grand ceremony. The wedding took place in the presence of the who's who of Tamil film fraternity and several bigwigs of Tamil Nadu.

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, it rained VIP guests at the wedding.

Filmmakers P. Vasu, K.S. Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the nuptial.

On Sunday, a sangeet ceremony was organised which was a close-knit family affair. 

Also, videos from the functions have gone viral on social media in which Rajinikanth can be seen dancing to some of his popular songs.

MDMK chief Vaiko gifts the newly married Soundarya and Vishagan as Rajnikanth watches (Photo: By Special Arrangement)

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan with Rajinikanth at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi. (Photo: By Special Arrangement)

Last week, the couple had a pre-wedding reception for family and close friends. 

This is Soundarya's second marriage. In 2010, she had married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar and the couple even have a son named Ved.

In 2016, Soundarya applied for divorce with Ashwin and got separated subsequently. 

Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films like "Baba", "Majaa", "Sandakozhi" and "Sivaji".

The first official portrait of Soundarya and Vishagan. (Photo | Twitter)

She made her directorial debut with "Kochadaiiyaan", in which her father starred, apart from founding Ocher Picture Productions.

Vishagan, on the other hand, made his acting debut last year with Tamil thriller "Vanjagar Ulagam".

