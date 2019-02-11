Home Entertainment Tamil

Who is Vishagan Vanangamudi? Five quick facts about Rajinikanth’s new son-in-law

Soundarya Rajinikanth got married to businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in a star-studded wedding on Monday. 

Published: 11th February 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:18 PM

soundarya rajinikanth wedding

Soundarya with her husband Vishagan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Soundarya Rajinikanth has re-married. Superstar Rajinikanth’s new son-in-law is Vishagan Vanangamudi. So, who is he? Here are five quick facts about him:

  • Vishagan Vanangamudi, who is one year older to Soundarya, is said to be a family friend. According to The Quint, Vishagan is also a friend of her former husband, Ashwin, whom she divorced in 2017.

  • Vishagan, a second-generation entrepreneur, looks after his family business Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a leading pharmaceutical company, where he is the Executive Director.

  • After graduating from the Christ University in Bangalore, he did his Masters in International Business in the US.

The first official portrait of Soundarya and Vishagan. (Photo | Twitter)

  • He has also made his acting debut with the 2018 film Vanjagar Ulagam, where he played an investigative journalist. The film was directed by his friend, Manoj Beedha.

     

  • Like Soundarya, Vishagan too is getting married for the second time. He was earlier married to editor and daughter of DMK leader KPK Kumaran, Kanikha Kumaran. Kanikha is now married to Varun Manian, who was previously engaged to actress Trisha.

