Who is Vishagan Vanangamudi? Five quick facts about Rajinikanth’s new son-in-law

Soundarya Rajinikanth has re-married. Superstar Rajinikanth’s new son-in-law is Vishagan Vanangamudi. So, who is he? Here are five quick facts about him:
Vishagan Vanangamudi, who is one year older to Soundarya, is said to be a family friend. According to The Quint, Vishagan is also a friend of her former husband, Ashwin, whom she divorced in 2017.
Vishagan, a second-generation entrepreneur, looks after his family business Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a leading pharmaceutical company, where he is the Executive Director.
After graduating from the Christ University in Bangalore, he did his Masters in International Business in the US.
He has also made his acting debut with the 2018 film Vanjagar Ulagam, where he played an investigative journalist. The film was directed by his friend, Manoj Beedha.
Like Soundarya, Vishagan too is getting married for the second time. He was earlier married to editor and daughter of DMK leader KPK Kumaran, Kanikha Kumaran. Kanikha is now married to Varun Manian, who was previously engaged to actress Trisha.