Raining delays for Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

The shooting for Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam was disrupted by the torrid rains. For an important sequence with Yogi Babu, hero Arun Vijay was ready with the unit, near a crowded slum in the city. As the area was generally swarming with traffic and people, the shooting was being organised at night, so the unit could be left to finish its work amid relative peace. “After setting up the lights and detailing, we had to begin shoot at 1:30 am and work through the night as Yogi Babu had to leave the next day,” recalls Arun.

But then, the rains had another plan, and went on unceasingly till daybreak. “We were quite shaken, as Yogi Babu was leaving the city for a whole month. So, we could only reschedule shooting after his return.”

A month later, the shoot was put together painstakingly again. “As the place had undergone many changes by that time, the art department had to work extra hard to get the continuity right. We then finally began to shoot.”

And then, the rains came down again. “The skies had been clear for weeks. But after half an hour of us shooting, it began pouring! We had no choice but to wait for hours till it stopped.” Spirits were at an all-time low due to the feeling that the shoot was jinxed.

It was then that Arun Vijay came up with an idea. “As we couldn’t reschedule the already delayed shoot once again, I told Magizh to incorporate the wet roads and the drizzle into the scene. He agreed and then, we finally completed the shooting, after incorporating rain into our script.”