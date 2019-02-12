Home Entertainment Tamil

Raining delays for Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam

The shooting for Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam was disrupted by the torrid rains.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

The shooting for Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam was disrupted by the torrid rains. For an important sequence with Yogi Babu, hero Arun Vijay was ready with the unit, near a crowded slum in the city. As the area was generally swarming with traffic and people, the shooting was being organised at night, so the unit could be left to finish its work amid relative peace. “After setting up the lights and detailing, we had to begin shoot at 1:30 am and work through the night as Yogi Babu had to leave the next day,” recalls Arun.

But then, the rains had another plan, and went on unceasingly till daybreak. “We were quite shaken, as Yogi Babu was leaving the city for a whole month. So, we could only reschedule shooting after his return.”
A month later, the shoot was put together painstakingly again. “As the place had undergone many changes by that time, the art department had to work extra hard to get the continuity right. We then finally began to shoot.”

And then, the rains came down again. “The skies had been clear for weeks. But after half an hour of us shooting, it began pouring! We had no choice but to wait for hours till it stopped.” Spirits were at an all-time low due to the feeling that the shoot was jinxed.

It was then that Arun Vijay came up with an idea. “As we couldn’t reschedule the already delayed shoot once again, I told Magizh to incorporate the wet roads and the drizzle into the scene. He agreed and then, we finally completed the shooting, after incorporating rain into our script.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Magizh Thirumeni Thadam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp