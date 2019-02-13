Janani Iyer to play a cameo in Dharmaprabhu

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Janani Iyer, who made waves with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 2, has now been roped in for a cameo in Yogi Babu’s Dharmaprabhu. Directed by Muthukumaran, who has helmed the yet-to-be-released Kanni Raasi, the film has Yogi Babu playing the role of Yama.

Speaking to CE, Janani says her character is crucial to the screenplay. “I appear for about 15 minutes and play a politician’s daughter, but my role helps move the story forward,” she adds. The actor has shot for eight days in Pollachi for the film. Notably, Janani also has a film with Ashok Selvan, her Thegidi co-star, in the pipeline.

Apart from Yogi Babu, Dharmaprabhu also stars Radha Ravi, who plays the Kolamavu Kokila actor’s father, as well as Ramesh Thilak and Karunakaran in crucial roles, while Meghna Naidu appears in a song. An extravagant set worth `2 crore had been constructed for the film at AVM Studios, Chennai.