A film shot entirely with GoPro

The biggest victory for the director was in convincing exhibitors to slash ticket prices to `100 in certain multiplexes.

Arun Kanth
CHENNAI: Arun Kanth, director of today’s release, Goko Moko, shot the film in just 12 days on a shoe-string budget of `25 lakhs, and Goko Moko’s USP is that it was filmed entirely with the popular hand-held action camera, GoPro Hero 6.

About the unusual title of the film, Arun says it is a colloquial term commonly used by the youth in Coimbatore. With a runtime of 96 minutes, Goko Mako, he tells us, is basically “an adventurous road trip of two lovers captured candidly on camera by a crazy video crew.” 

Despite being a newcomer, the filmmaker has donned several hats for the film. He is the director, story, screenplay, dialogues, music composer, sound designer, production designer, choreographer, dubbing engineer, graphic designer, colourist, costume designer, lyric writer, singer, and producer. About handling so many different duties, he says, “I learnt all of it free of cost thanks to YouTube videos. It wasn’t easy to do it all, but I managed it.” 

The one thing he was clear about from the start was to encourage improvisation. “I gave the dialogues to all the artistes, including Delhi Ganesh, YG Mahendran and Ajay Ratnam, only when the camera rolled. I knew the seasoned actors would be able to handle this manner of filming easily, but I was surprised by the newcomers, who also rose to the occasion.”

The biggest victory for the director was in convincing exhibitors to slash ticket prices to `100 in certain multiplexes. “I opened my website where the audience could book the tickets much in advance, from a choice of three multiplexes. So far, we’ve sold 1500 tickets,” he says.

Arun also reveals that he has two future projects in mind already. “One is an English film, titled Bloody Humans, and the other is a philosophical Tamil thriller called Rivet,” he signs off.

