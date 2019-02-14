A goat’s tale

Navein Darshan By

Nevaz Suleiman, an erstwhile assistant of veteran director Fazil, is set to make his debut with Manasi, a film which revolves around the relationship between a shepherd and his goat.

The director tells us he spent over two years to understand the behaviour of goats and train them for the film. And the lead actor Naresh Madeswar, who was trained by the drama troupe Koothu-P-Pattarai, apparently spent two months in establishing a bond with the goat. About the film, Nevaz adds, “Manasi is basically a romantic-thriller. Since the goat plays an important role in the story, we named the film after it. The conversations of the protagonist with the goat will be the highlight of the film.”

Also starring Malayalam actor Harissa Begum as the female lead, Manasi has been shot in and around Cumbum, Theni, and Bodinayakanur. It is expected to hit the screens during the first week of March.