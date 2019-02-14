WATCH | Suriya's NGK teaser promises an action-packed political drama

By Online Desk

The teaser of Suriya's most awaited NGK movie has released and it promises to be an action-packed political drama.

The movie is directed by Selvaraghavan and it is his first collaboration with Suriya.

The film also stars Rakul Preet, 'Rowdy Baby' sensation Sai Pallavi, 'Thalaivasal' Vijay, Ponvannan.

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja is collaborating with the director for the sixth time. Sivakumar Vijayan has handled the cinematography while K.L. Praveen is the editor.

NGK has been produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

