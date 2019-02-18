Banita Sandhu super excited to return on film set with Dhruv Vikram-starrer 'Varmaa'

Home Entertainment Tamil

Banita Sandhu looks forward to begin preparation to play the out-of-control alcoholic hero's quiet subdued love interest.

Actress Banita Sandhu

By IANS

MUMBAI: "October" actress Banita Sandhu, who will be seen as the female lead in "Varmaa" - the Tamil remake of Telugu film "Arjun Reddy" - is looking forward to return to a film set. She says she was waiting for the right project to come her way.

For a few days now, news reports of Britain-based actress Banita, who played Varun Dhawan's comatose soul-mate in Shoojit Sircar's "October", replacing the orginal female lead, Meghna, a model from Kolkata, in "Varmaa" was doing the rounds.

Banita has confirmed she is indeed doing "Varmaa".

"Yes, I am doing 'Varmaa'. And I am quite excited about it. After 'October', nothing really interesting was coming way. Until now," Banita said.

She looks forward to begin preparation to play the out-of-control alcoholic hero's quiet subdued love interest.

"I am waiting for the acting workshops to begin. The shooting date is yet to be finalised. But I am hoping it would begin in the next month or so."

She says she cannnot wait to start shooting.

"I was just waiting for the right film to come along after 'October'. This ('Varmaa') made perfect sense. I am super excited about getting back on a film set."

A shake-up in the cast and crew of "Varmaa" left the project with only the hero in place, Tamil cinema doyen Vikram's son Dhruv, whose launchpad "Varmaa" is meant to be.

However, the producers were so disappointed by what director Bala had achieved that they decided to scrap the entire film after it was complete, dismantle the entire cast and crew, except for Dhruv and remake the film from scratch.

