Bose Venkat’s debut directorial goes on floors

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Actor Bose Venkat, who was last seen in the 2018 Jai-starrer Jarugandi, is all set to make his directorial debut. The film, which went on floors yesterday, has newcomers Sreeram Karthik and Gayathri headlining the cast.

“It is a romantic film completely set in Chennai, and the script demanded that I cast newcomers as the leads,” says the actor-turned-filmmaker, who adds that he will only be handling the directorial duties, and will not be playing a role in the film.

Talking about the rest of the cast, Venkat says, “There are only a handful of known faces in the film, like Aadukulam Murugadoss, who plays the comic relief, and actor Gajaraj, who plays an important character. The rest of the roles will be enacted by a talented bunch of newcomers.”

Music director Hari Sai, who has previously composed for films in Kannada, will be making his Tamil debut with this yet-to-be-titled film, bankrolled by Hasheer of Rooby films.