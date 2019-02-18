Home Entertainment Tamil

Jai turns superhero for fantasy drama 'Breaking News'

Jai, who was last seen in Jarugandi, will be seen as a superhero in debutant director Andrew Pandian’s fantasy drama, titled Breaking News. 

Published: 18th February 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 11:32 AM

Kollywood star Jai

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Andrew, who has worked as a visual effects supervisor in more than 90 films including Anniyan and Mudhalvan, says that his dream was to become a filmmaker right from childhood. “I had always wanted to make an indigenous superhero film like Spiderman in the Indian scenario, which does not compromise on nativity and logic for the sake of effects. Breaking News will be a fantasy drama about how a common man turns superhero to transform India into a paradise.”

The film, which is said to involve ninety minutes of CGI, is produced by Norway-based producer, K Thirukadal Udhayam. Breaking News, with cinematography by Johny Lal and editing by Antony, goes on floors next week in Chennai. An official announcement regarding the other cast and crew is expected soon.

