Arun Pandian's daughter Keerthi makes her film debut 

A trained dancer and theater artist, Keerthi Pandian, daughter of actor-director Arun Pandian, is all set to make her film debut with yet-to-be-titled adventure film by debutant director, Harish.

“I am not yet another star kid,” says Keerthi, who goes to pains to explain that her entry into cinema was through her own hard work. “I never say my surname during auditions. So, when hearing statements about having it easy, I used to get very angry. I understand where they come from, but I think I have to make it loud and clear that my journey is different,” says Keerthi, who has also been acting in professional theatre for the last three years.

Crediting her experience in theatre for helping her learn the craft, Keerthi adds that it was particularly helpful for her debut film, which has been shot in various reserved forests in the country.

“Due to the extensive use of VFX in the script, I had to just imagine characters and act. My experience on stage helped me in such sequences,” shares Keerthi, who adds that she will never let go of theatre.

Keerthi stars opposite Kanaa-fame Darshan in the film, which also has Vijay TV-fame Dheena playing an important role. “I don’t want us to get slotted as a hero, heroine, or comedian, respectively. All three of us play leads in this film,” says the trained ballet and Salsa dancer.

With just one day of shooting left, the family entertainer is expected to hit the screens this summer. “I don’t like the ‘heroine’ tag. I’ve seen enough to know what I actually want to be known as — a performer,” signs off Keerthi.