I was too embarrassed to check the monitor: Shilpa Manjunath on kissing scenes in 'IRIR'

When Shilpa Manjunath heard that Idhaya Raniyum Ispade Rajavum would have kissing scenes, she had second thoughts about accepting the film.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Manjunath and Harish Kalyan in 'Idhaya Raniyum Ispade Rajavum'.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

When Shilpa Manjunath heard that Idhaya Raniyum Ispade Rajavum would have kissing scenes, she had second thoughts about accepting the film. “But when director Ranjith Jeyakodi narrated the entire script to me, I understood how vital those scenes were. I loved my role and said yes,” she says. 

What she didn’t expect was to have a kissing scene be her very first shot for the film. “I was very nervous as it was my first screen kiss. To add to it, I didn’t even have time to get to know and become comfortable with my co-star, Harish (Kalyan),” the actor tells us.

But being a professional, she quelled her anxiety somehow and managed to give the shot. “Though I looked confident, I was too embarrassed to even check the monitor. I wanted to know how I had done, but didn’t know how to ask Ranjith either. So when the take was okayed, I was relieved!”

It was only after the second schedule that Ranjith revealed to her why he had kept the kissing shot on the very first day. “We were naturally a bit timid, that too on the very first day of meeting each other. That’s exactly what the director wanted because that body language fit in perfectly with the story at that stage,” says Shilpa.

There were additional kissing scenes, but by then, she says she had shed her inhibitions. “I had become less nervous about it, and was focussed more on how to give the shot correctly. I was no longer bothered about who was watching.”

