'Pettikadai,' inspired by ace director K Balachander’s 'Pattina Pravesam' set to release Friday

The importance of the 'pettikadai', the small roadside shop, was touched upon in K Balachander’s 1977 film, Pattina Pravesam. Inspired by it, debutant director Issaki Karvannan (an assistant of TP Gajendran) has fashioned his own film Pettikadai, which is set for release tomorrow.

“These petty shops are still essential for catering to the daily needs of people in villages and small towns, unlike cities which are overrun with super-markets,” says the director.

With Samuthirakani playing the lead, Karvannan says he wants the film to emphasise that children ought to be taught good deeds early on in life. About casting the actor known for his ‘message movies’, the director says, “Kani sir is in home territory, having done similar roles in the past. However, there is a new dimension to his body language in Pettikadai.” The supporting cast includes Chandini, who essays the role of a doctor in the village.

A sporting competition forms an integral part in Karvannan’s film. “The traditional game of Gilli Danda is what Pettikadai deals with. The village youth who play this game take on the might of corporate giants in the film,” he says.