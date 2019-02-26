Mixing it up: Oviya's first-times in '90 ml'

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

When Oviya signed up for 90 ml, she knew she would have to do many things for the first time on-screen like drinking, smoking, and kissing. But even still, she wasn’t prepared for how challenging the film would turn out to be.

She talks specifically about the Marana Mattai song: “I learned that acting tipsy is tougher than it looks. Also, I was sick and weak from food poisoning while shooting this portion. Sandy master, who choreographed the song, gave me a tricky dance movement involving my neck, which had to be done repeatedly. After the shoot, my neck hurt for a whole week!”

Another challenge came in the form of a stunt sequence shot in the rain. “It was my first action sequence, and I found fighting in the rain with stuntmen to be difficult. The other girls and I got badly bruised while shooting.”

Smoking on screen was no cakewalk either. “I’ve smoked in real life, so I was able to give the smoking shots convincingly. But nothing prepared me for the number of times I’d have to keep puffing on a cigarette due to retakes for various camera angles! At least with drinking scenes, we could drink juice instead of wine on screen, but we had to really smoke each time.”

About the kissing scenes and double meaning dialogues in the trailer, which caused quite a stir, she says, “I felt awkward about kissing in full view of the cast and crew. But I knew my co-star Anson Paul, and so we somehow got through it professionally and quickly. As for the double meaning dialogues, I felt embarrassed to mouth them. I even asked director Anita whether girls spoke like that. It took me time to say those lines with people around me. It was supposed to be a fun scene amongst girls, so I had to be very careful not to make it sound crude.”