Mahendran’s next 'Namma Ooruku Ennadhaan Aachu', a rural thriller

Mahendran, who was famous as a child artiste in the 90s, will be making his comeback as the lead in an upcoming film, titled Namma Ooruku Ennadhaan Aachu.

Kollywood actor Mahendran

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Mahendran, who was famous as a child artiste in the 90s, will be making his comeback as the lead in an upcoming film, titled Namma Ooruku Ennadhaan Aachu. Directed by newcomer Nal Senthilkumar, the rural thriller also stars Malayalam actor Miyasree in the female lead. 

About the film, the director says, “The story revolves around a village which gets affected by a series of supernatural events. The hero and his friends figure out the reason behind this and set out on a journey to put an end to this problem.”

On choosing Mahendran for the role, he says, “I wanted an energetic and well-known face to play the lead. At the same time, I didn’t want to cast an actor with a set image. I really loved Mahendran’s performance in Vizha, and I strongly felt he could do complete justice to my film.”

Produced by Pookadai G Sait, under his banner GS Arts, the film also stars director R Sundarrajan and Appukutty. With music by Srikanth Deva and cinematography by JRK, the film is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the screens soon. 

