India’s first film shot on a mobile phone

Not every debutant director can lay claim to making a first-of-its-kind film. With Adadae, Kamal Saro Muni says he’s made India’s first feature film to be shot with a mobile phone (iPhone 5).

Published: 28th February 2019

By K Sudha
While renowned Hollywood filmmaker Steven Soderbergh recently filmed Unsane and High Flying Bird using an iPhone, there have been many others before him, though none in India, he claims.

An engineer by profession, the filmmaker tells us budget constraints were the reason for the choice. Kamal, who doubles up as the producer for this ‘experimental fantasy film’, says, “It was quite a challenge to make this film. Much of the action had to be filmed with source lights, for instance. My passion for graphic designing came in handy with this.” 

The director also took care of editing, sound recording, and penning the lyrics for Adadae.

