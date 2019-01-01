Siddharth’s next, Aruvam

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Siddharth will be teaming up with Catherine Tresa for director Sai Sekar’s directorial debut. It’s now known that the film is titled Aruvam and will be a horror film. Talking to CE, the director says, “We’ve spoken about a topic that we face in our day-to-day lives. The film is currently in post-production stage and we’re busy with CG works. Barring a song, we’ve completed the shooting portions.”

The director had previously told us that the film also has another important, surprise character. When asked about it, Sai says, “We’re planning not to reveal it as we want the audience to see the character in the film.”

Produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts, the film also stars Sathish, Kaali Venkat, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao and Kabir Singh (who was seen in Vedalam and Rekka). Thaman is making music, while Praveen KL is be the editor of this film.