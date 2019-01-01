Home Entertainment Tamil

Water woes: Tales from  Un Kadhal Irundhal sets

The unit was stationed in Kochi three days before the flood worsened in Kerala.

Published: 01st January 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Un Kadhal Irundhal

Un Kadhal Irundhal

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

When Srikanth started shooting for director Hashim Marikar’s Un Kadhal Irundhal in Kochi, he didn’t realise the horror scenario unfolding around him. The unit was stationed in Kochi three days before the flood worsened in Kerala. “We were shooting indoors when it started drizzling, and it didn’t affect our work,” says Srikanth. The following day, it was an outdoor shoot, and with the drizzling continuing, the team felt it was perfect for the setting of the scene they were shooting. 

“Chandrika Ravi and I had to argue a little and she had to walk off. The rain started just when she stormed off; it felt dramatic that we continued with the shoot. I even added a line telling her to take my umbrella. The slight rains enhanced the drama in our scene. But we didn’t realise things would take a turn for the worse soon,” added the Rojakootam actor. 

Srikanth recalls the tragedy that hit director Hashim’s village house. “He was worried about his house but refused to stop the shoot since the film was almost wrapped up. However, after we completed the shoot, we got the horrific news that his home had been washed away.” 

Speaking about the director, Srikanth recalls another incident. “I had completed a lengthy shot of a long, emotional dialogue in just one take. It involved Chandrika, Maqbool Salman and three other actors, and I was very happy with the results,” says the actor who was apparently approached by Hashim a few days later with a request to re-shoot the scene.

“He said the heroine’s costume was too dull and didn’t look good in the final outcome. I was worried how the re-take would shape up as everyone had done it perfectly the first time. But seeing his dedication, we re-shot the scene. Luckily, everything fell into place perfectly the second time too,” says Srikanth, who shares that the heavy floods in Kerala also washed away the house in which that scene was shot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srikanth Un Kadhal Irundhal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp