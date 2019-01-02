'2.0' star Amy Jackson engaged to biz tycoon

By Online Desk

'2.0' star Amy Jackson has posted a picture on Instagram, confirming her engagement to British businessman George Panayiotou.

The actress was reportedly on a vacation with George in Zambia following the success of the film.

In the picture, Amy is seen wearing an engagement ring. She captioned the picture, "Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

The couple have been dating for a few years.

George Panayiotou is the son of British tycoon Andreas Panayiotou. The family owns several hotel chains including Hilton, DoubleTree and Park Plaza.

Amy was last seen with superstar Rajinikanth in '2.0', which is a sequel to the 2010 film 'Enthiran'. The movie made Rs 500 crores in just the opening week.

She is also known for her debut performance in the 2010 Arya starrer 'Madrasapattinam'.