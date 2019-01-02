Home Entertainment Tamil

A fantasy debut

Fantasy films have always had takers.

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Fantasy films have always had takers. Hoping to cash in on this demand is debutant director Martyn, whose Maanik is getting released this Friday. A ‘Naalaya Iyakkunar’ winner, Martyn promises he has kept things simple with the script. He credits first-time producer N Subramanian for giving him a free hand, and proceeds to discuss how his idea germinated: “The story’s inspired by the character of Maanik Baasha. It was then just a matter of piecing together set pieces.”

A huge fan of Chennai Super Kings, Martyn shares that his protagonist dreams of buying the CSK team. “The story has an old lady who commits suicide upon hearing of CSK’s ban.”The director has also placed a lot of faith on the screen presence of Aruldoss.

“His character believes that his life span is directly proportional to the number of people he kills,” he says. The ubiquitous Yogi Babu is also part of this film, as is Manobala. A particular high point for the director was being praised by the censor board for making a ‘clean film’. “One of them even told me they’d be happy to be a part of my next script,” says the director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp