Jack Manju to distribute Rajinikanth-starrer Petta in Karnataka

By Express News Service

It is a fan moment for Jack Manju (Manjunath), who is taking up the distribution of superstar Rajinikanth's film Petta in Karnataka. The film is hitting the theatres on January 10 during the Sankranthi weekend and the distributor is planning to release the Superstar film in at least 350 theatres across the state, which is as big a release for any Kannada film featuring a star. The film, distributed under KSK Showreel, will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi version. The Kannada-dubbed version of Petta will be released two weeks later, says Manju. "This is the first time I am distributing a film of another language. I always wanted to associate with a superstar from the time I have entered the cinema industry. This time, I am able to manage the distribution process of a film of Rajinikanth. If an opportunity arrives, I would love to produce a film for Rajinikanth. Of course, it will be a dream come true," he shares.

Petta is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraju and produced by Kalinithi Maran under Studio Sun Pictures. The action drama has Rajinikanth back in his massive avatar, which also features Trisha and Simran in female leads. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui making his Tamil debut with Petta, the film brings along well-known casts - Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, M Sasikumar, J Mahendran and Guru Somasundaram. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Tiru as the film's cameraman.