Home Entertainment Tamil

Decoding 'Petta Paraak': Here's what Superstar Rajinikanth's dialogue means

With Rajinikanth's 'Petta' just a few days away, the mystery behind 'Petta Paraak' may have been solved!

Published: 04th January 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth in 'Petta' (Photo | Youtube)

By Online Desk

As soon as the audio of the much awaited Rajinikanth film 'Petta' was released on December 9, fans began grooving to Anirudh's tunes.

But the song 'Petta Paraak' -- a peppy number in which one can hear the Superstar's voice uttering the two words -- had listeners not just shaking a leg but also scratching their heads.

Several Twitterati took to social media asking, "Does anyone know what 'Paraak' means?" Now, the mystery seems to have been cracked. 'Paraak' apparently means 'He's coming!', referring to the announcements made when a king arrives at the court.

In a Quora discussion, a user named Kratu Nandan says the word was earlier used in the royal court in various parts of India. 

Nandan says, "The royal bards would begin by chanting the great qualities the king had, sing the titles he could have earned due to his valorous deeds and also the titles conferred upon him by his subjects due to his able and just administration, and would finally exclaim, “Paraak! paraak!!”

He goes on to say that 'Paraak' is a Sanskrit word which means "outwards", "towards the world" and is said to make courtiers alert and remind them to look outside themselves.

Another user named Krishnama Ramadurai says the word was used in Tamil Nadu too, to draw attention to thieves at night. 

Releasing on January 10th, 'Petta' also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran Bagga, Trisha Krishnan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Simha. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

So, Paraak! Because Petta is almost here!

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petta Rajinikanth Petta Paraak Vijay Sethupathi Simran Trisha Nawazuddin Siddiqui Karthik Subbaraj Anirudh Ravichander

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp