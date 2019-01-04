Decoding 'Petta Paraak': Here's what Superstar Rajinikanth's dialogue means

By Online Desk

As soon as the audio of the much awaited Rajinikanth film 'Petta' was released on December 9, fans began grooving to Anirudh's tunes.

But the song 'Petta Paraak' -- a peppy number in which one can hear the Superstar's voice uttering the two words -- had listeners not just shaking a leg but also scratching their heads.

Several Twitterati took to social media asking, "Does anyone know what 'Paraak' means?" Now, the mystery seems to have been cracked. 'Paraak' apparently means 'He's coming!', referring to the announcements made when a king arrives at the court.

In a Quora discussion, a user named Kratu Nandan says the word was earlier used in the royal court in various parts of India.

Nandan says, "The royal bards would begin by chanting the great qualities the king had, sing the titles he could have earned due to his valorous deeds and also the titles conferred upon him by his subjects due to his able and just administration, and would finally exclaim, “Paraak! paraak!!”

He goes on to say that 'Paraak' is a Sanskrit word which means "outwards", "towards the world" and is said to make courtiers alert and remind them to look outside themselves.

Another user named Krishnama Ramadurai says the word was used in Tamil Nadu too, to draw attention to thieves at night.

Releasing on January 10th, 'Petta' also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran Bagga, Trisha Krishnan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Simha. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

So, Paraak! Because Petta is almost here!