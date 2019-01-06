Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Celebrate the 'Mozart of Madras' with these soul-stirring songs

Home Entertainment Tamil

To the man who inspired millions with his music and journey from Roja to 'Oscar' raja, here are some songs that you need to listen to stay high on life.

If you’re a 90s kid, you can understand why we are obsessed with Mozart of Madras AR Rahman’s music. Growing up listening to his songs pretty much sums up our childhood. 

From believing ‘Thaai Manne Vanakam’ was the actual Vande Matram as a kid to dreaming of getting married while playing ‘Mangalyam’ from Alaipayuthey, our life has come a full circle. Rain or shine, ARR has always been the one-stop solution to handle pain in life. What did we all do to deserve this man?! 

It will be a huge injustice to pick just a few songs to say how much his music has helped us to cope with life. Rahmania is real and it’s going to stay the same even in the next decades to come. 

As one of his songs name 'Aalaporan Thamizhan'  suggests, ARR truly rules the world of music and our hearts (since forever). 

1. Naan varuvene:

This absolutely soulful song from Raavanan will hit you right in your senses. Rahman will melt your heart with his mesmerising voice and you will experience an unknown longing while listening to this song. 

2. Jana gana mana:

With revolutionary lyrics, this powerful song from Ayutha Ezhuthu movie will make you question yourself why you're not doing anything in life and will transform instant energy into you that will encourage you to do more.

3. Nenje ezhu:

Oh heart, rise up! Whatever may happen in your life, no matter what you lose, your love will never fade away. This beautiful song from Maryan is so deep and meaningful. 

4. Naan yen piranthen:

This is a wonderful poem will touch the deepest part of your heart and it will stay there forever. This Coke Studio song begins saying not all the lives on this planet are sinned and we are no one to find fault in each other. The song appreciates the purpose of life that we don't know why we were born and all of God's creations are beautiful which the bare eyes can't see. Just do yourself a favour by listening to this song!

5. Theeraa ulaa:

Mani Ratnam-AR Rahman-Vairamuthu form a deadly combo. This heartfelt song from Ok Kanmani will make your heart light and will soothe your wandering thoughts. 

6. Vellai pookal:

Yet another Mani Ratnam-ARR movie about a kid and her lost mother in war-torn country will melt even the stone-hearted. This song from Kannathil Muthamittal is all about peace. There can't be any better way to depict harmony like this song's profound lyrics does. You can't afford to miss this touching song. 

7. Ella pughazhum:

Ella pugazhum oruvan avanuke (In case if you don't remember what our 'Isaipuyal' said after winning the Oscar.) This song from Azhagiya Tamizh Magan is full of energy and it is the life motivation we are all looking for. 

Like one of the lines from the last song 'Naalai naalai naalai endru indrai izhakaathey,' listen to these highly motivating and soul-stirring songs to prep up yourself to handle Monday blues! 

