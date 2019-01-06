WATCH Peranbu trailer: Mammootty as a father will leave you emotional

By Online Desk

The trailer of Mammootty's Peranbu is out and it is as intense and emotional as we expected from the promo released earlier last year. The title is loosely translated to 'exceptional love'.

The film, which portrays the relationship between a father and his differently-abled daughter, has drawn attention with its world premiere at the 2018 International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in January 2018. It was the only Indian film to make it to the top 20 in the Audience Award category at Rotterdam.

The 2-minute long trailer is powerful and is packed with evocative imagery and poetic lines. Narrated by the lead protagonist (Mammootty), the trailer features some disturbing scenes involving a dead bird, a knife and a doll. Mammootty's powerhouse acting in the emotional scenes involving his child, is a treat to watch.

The trailer ends with Mammootty's goosebumps-inducing lines that he is telling this story 'just so you realise how blessed your lives are.'

(YouTube screengrab)

Peranbu marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after eight years. The Malayalam superstar plays Amudhavan and National Award winner Sadhna plays his daughter in the film. Actress Anjali, who was seen before in 'Kattradhu Tamil', plays Viji. The film also introduces Anjali Ameer, a transgender actor from Kerala. Samuthirakani and Suraj Venjaramoodu play important roles.

(YouTube screengrab)

'Peranbu', also titled 'Resurrection', is director Ram's fourth film and is reportedly set to release both in Tamil and Malayalam.

Anjali in a previous interview with us said, "The film has come out really well. It's something new and completely different from what we've seen in Tamil cinema. Be it the places we shot it in, or the way the film has been shot, it's a very unique project by Ram sir. It's our answer to international cinema."

Actress Anjali

The writer-director's previous films have also received strong critical acclaim. His second film 'Thanga Meengal' won three awards at the 2013 National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Mammootty will mark his return to Telugu cinema after two decades with Mahi V Raghav's 'Yatra', based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly called YSR.

