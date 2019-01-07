Home Entertainment Tamil

It’s a wrap for Bharath’s Naduvan

Actor Sharang, who was last seen in Gitanjali Selvaraghavan’s Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam, is making his directorial debut with the Bharath-starrer Naduvan. 

Published: 07th January 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Actor Sharang, who was last seen in Gitanjali Selvaraghavan’s Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam, is making his directorial debut with the Bharath-starrer Naduvan.Calling Naduvan a ‘drama thriller’, Sharang says, “I took almost one and a half years to finish the script as I was also busy with my acting assignments.” 
Bharath plays the role of the father of a young girl, Aradhya, in this film, which is set around Kodaikanal. It also stars Gokul Anand of Chennai 2 Singapore fame, Aparna Vinod, and Aruvi-fame Bala in important roles. 

“The stunts choreographed by Vicky, who also worked in Uriyadi and Ratsasan will be the highlight of the film,” says the actor-turned-director, adding, “All the actors have performed their own stunts without using dupes. The stunts were pretty risky and despite suffering injuries, the actors, including Bharath, Aparna, and Gokul, worked tirelessly for the film.” 

With almost the entire shoot wrapped up and only a few patchwork shots left, Sharang reveals that the makers are aiming for a summer release. 

A Dharan Kumar musical, Naduvan has Karky, Dr Burn and Mirchi Vijay writing the lyrics for the songs, and cinematography by Raja Ranguski-fame Yuva.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharath Naduvan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp