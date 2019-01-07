It’s a wrap for Bharath’s Naduvan

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Actor Sharang, who was last seen in Gitanjali Selvaraghavan’s Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam, is making his directorial debut with the Bharath-starrer Naduvan.Calling Naduvan a ‘drama thriller’, Sharang says, “I took almost one and a half years to finish the script as I was also busy with my acting assignments.”

Bharath plays the role of the father of a young girl, Aradhya, in this film, which is set around Kodaikanal. It also stars Gokul Anand of Chennai 2 Singapore fame, Aparna Vinod, and Aruvi-fame Bala in important roles.

“The stunts choreographed by Vicky, who also worked in Uriyadi and Ratsasan will be the highlight of the film,” says the actor-turned-director, adding, “All the actors have performed their own stunts without using dupes. The stunts were pretty risky and despite suffering injuries, the actors, including Bharath, Aparna, and Gokul, worked tirelessly for the film.”

With almost the entire shoot wrapped up and only a few patchwork shots left, Sharang reveals that the makers are aiming for a summer release.

A Dharan Kumar musical, Naduvan has Karky, Dr Burn and Mirchi Vijay writing the lyrics for the songs, and cinematography by Raja Ranguski-fame Yuva.