Jayalalithaa biopic starring Nithya Menen to go on floors in February

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

While there are reports of several biopics planned on late TN chief-minister, J Jayalalithaa, the one directed by Mysskin’s erstwhile assistant, Priyadhaarshini, titled The Iron Lady, is confirmed to start rolling on February 24, on the occasion of the former AIADMK’s chief’s birth anniversary.

The director tells us, “We always wanted to launch the film on that date. Now that the pre-productions work is almost done, we will be going on floors on February 24 for sure.” She further confirms that despite some rumours to the contrary, Nithya Menen will indeed be portraying the lead role of the actor-turned-politician, as announced earlier.

While Priyadhaarshini affirms the presence of MGR, Karunanidhi and Sasikala’s characters in her film, she is quick to dismiss rumours about a Malayalam actor called Sugumar having been cast in MGR’s role. “News that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be playing Sasikala’s role is also not true. She’s not a part of the film at all. The entire list of cast and crew will be announced soon,” she adds.

Bankrolled by Papertale Pictures, The Iron Lady is expected to get a worldwide release late this year.