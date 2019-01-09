Gautham Karthik’s next, Chellappillai

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Gautham Karthik will star in a family entertainer directed by Ponram’s associate, Arun Chandhiran. It’s now known that the film has been titled Chellappillai. Speaking about the film, Arun says, “The film is set in Madurai. Since I belong to that region, I’ve made a film based on things I’ve seen in my family and friends circle. ​

Soori will be playing an important role and will be seen throughout the film. His role is something different from that of the usual hero’s friend. The rest of the cast, including the female lead, is yet to be finalised and will be announced soon.

The film will go on floors towards the end of February, and will be shot in and around Madurai.”Cinematographer Sukumar, known for rural films such as Kumki and Madurai Sambavam, has been roped in to handle the camera, while Dinesh Ponraj of Gethu fame will take care of editing.