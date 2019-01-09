Home Entertainment Tamil

Gautham Karthik’s next, Chellappillai

We had previously reported that Gautham Karthik will star in a family entertainer directed by Ponram’s associate, Arun Chandhiran.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By  Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Gautham Karthik will star in a family entertainer directed by Ponram’s associate, Arun Chandhiran. It’s now known that the film has been titled Chellappillai. Speaking about the film, Arun says, “The film is set in Madurai. Since I belong to that region, I’ve made a film based on things I’ve seen in my family and friends circle. ​

Soori will be playing an important role and will be seen throughout the film. His role is something different from that of the usual hero’s friend. The rest of the cast, including the female lead, is yet to be finalised and will be announced soon.

The film will go on floors towards the end of February, and will be shot in and around Madurai.”Cinematographer Sukumar, known for rural films such as Kumki and Madurai Sambavam, has been roped in to handle the camera, while Dinesh Ponraj of Gethu fame will take care of editing. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautham Karthik Chellappillai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp