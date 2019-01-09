Gautham Menon part of Dulquer’s 25th film

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Tamil in Solo, is currently awaiting the release of his next Tamil outing, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (KKK). Also starring Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame, the romantic drama is directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy.

The film is back in the news now for featuring director Gautham Menon in a significant role. Confirming the casting, director Desingh says, “Gautham sir plays one of the five pivotal characters in the film. If you leave out the films where he played himself, and Goli Soda where he did a guest role as a cop, this will be his first full-fledged role as an actor.”

The role, incidentally, was written for another forty-something actor, who was then replaced by Gautham Menon. The director explains, “After my original choice for the role backed out, I didn’t want to cast the usual favourites like Samuthirakani or Prakash Raj as I wanted someone fresh.” Even though Gautham was finalised for the role, Desingh was apparently unsure of the filmmaker’s participation till the day he went to shoot. “I’d been texting Gautham sir for about a year and a half.

When I had almost given up hope, I received a text asking to meet him. We spoke about a lot of things, but he did not ask about the story. However, in the end, he accepted the role.” KKK, Dulquer’s 25th film and his fifth in Tamil, is expected to release next month.