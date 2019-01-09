Home Entertainment Tamil

Gautham Menon part of Dulquer’s 25th film

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Tamil in Solo, is currently awaiting the release of his next Tamil outing, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (KKK).

Published: 09th January 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

By  Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in Tamil in Solo, is currently awaiting the release of his next Tamil outing, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (KKK). Also starring Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame, the romantic drama is directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy. 

The film is back in the news now for featuring director Gautham Menon in a significant role. Confirming the casting, director Desingh says, “Gautham sir plays one of the five pivotal characters in the film. If you leave out the films where he played himself, and Goli Soda where he did a guest role as a cop, this will be his first full-fledged role as an actor.”

The role, incidentally, was written for another forty-something actor, who was then replaced by Gautham Menon. The director explains, “After my original choice for the role backed out, I didn’t want to cast the usual favourites like Samuthirakani or Prakash Raj as I wanted someone fresh.” Even though Gautham was finalised for the role, Desingh was apparently unsure of the filmmaker’s participation till the day he went to shoot. “I’d been texting Gautham sir for about a year and a half.

When I had almost given up hope, I received a text asking to meet him. We spoke about a lot of things, but he did not ask about the story. However, in the end, he accepted the role.” KKK, Dulquer’s 25th film and his fifth in Tamil, is expected to release next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dulquer Salman Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Ritu Varma Gautham Menon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp