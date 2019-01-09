Varalaxmi’s Danny goes on floors

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who had an impressive lineup of films last year, has begun working on her next project. Titled Danny, the film, bankrolled by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker PG Muthiah and directed by debutant Santhanamoorthy, went on floors yesterday. About the film, the director says, “The film revolves around the relationship between the lead character and a labrador dog.

Unlike most other films which feature animals for novelty, only showing them doing tricks and such, Danny will showcase the dog as a member of a family. The film will also speak in depth about the emotions of women. It is a very family-friendly film and I believe it will be enjoyed by women and kids.”Also starring Vela Ramamoorthy and Yogi Babu, the film has music by Santhosh Dayanidhi and cinematography by Aanand Kumar. The makers have planned to shoot the film in two schedules spanning 50 days in total.