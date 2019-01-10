Home Entertainment Tamil

Fifty shades of Viswasam

Costume designer Dakshayani, better known as Daksha in industry circles, is looking forward to the release of Viswasam.

Published: 10th January 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Costume designer Dakshayani, better known as Daksha in industry circles, is looking forward to the release of Viswasam. She says it was a pleasure working with two like-minded people in Ajith and director Siva.

The costume designer with over 70 films to her credit, says that while Ajith’s costumes did not offer her much scope for creativity, the actor primarily sporting a dhoti and shirt for most of the film, her challenge was in designing the costumes for the supporting cast.

“Siva and I had detailed discussions and he told me that my focus had to be on the supporting cast. Even in the song sequences, Ajith refrained from elaborate costumes.” While Nayanthara had her own costumer, Daksha says she gave inputs as well. “It was all a team effort and an environment where even the junior artistes could have a say. The team was like one big family.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp