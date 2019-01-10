Fifty shades of Viswasam

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Costume designer Dakshayani, better known as Daksha in industry circles, is looking forward to the release of Viswasam. She says it was a pleasure working with two like-minded people in Ajith and director Siva.

The costume designer with over 70 films to her credit, says that while Ajith’s costumes did not offer her much scope for creativity, the actor primarily sporting a dhoti and shirt for most of the film, her challenge was in designing the costumes for the supporting cast.

“Siva and I had detailed discussions and he told me that my focus had to be on the supporting cast. Even in the song sequences, Ajith refrained from elaborate costumes.” While Nayanthara had her own costumer, Daksha says she gave inputs as well. “It was all a team effort and an environment where even the junior artistes could have a say. The team was like one big family.”