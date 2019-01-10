Love you thalaivaa! Son-in-law Dhanush reacts to Rajini's 'Petta' on Twitter

By Online Desk

As Rajinikanth's Petta released on Thursday, his son-in-law actor Dhanush took to Twitter, reacting to the Pongal blockbuster.

In his tweet, Dhanush says that 'Petta' is epic. He exlaims, "Love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga (you made a grand event out of the movie)."

#petta is EPIC ... superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj .. big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!! — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 10, 2019

He also took the opportunity to appreciate music director Anirudh on his work in the film, saying that the background score was his best work till date. Anirudh is Rajini's wife Latha's nephew.

READ | Petta vs Viswasam: Here are the first reactions from Twitter

Dhanush was earlier spotted at a Rohini Silverscreens theatre watching the film with mother-in-law Latha Rajinikanth and Trisha, who also starred in the film.

ALSO READ | Meet the Odisha drummers who made Rajini dance to their tune in 'Marana Mass'

'Petta' also turned out to be a competition to Dhanush's film 'Maari 2'. Ram Muthuram Cinemas announced on Twitter that shows for 'Maari 2' and 'Kanaa' would be cancelled due to the releases of 'Petta' and 'Viswasam'.

Maari 2 was released on December 21, 2018, with Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady.