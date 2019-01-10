Home Entertainment Tamil

Love you thalaivaa! Son-in-law Dhanush reacts to Rajini's 'Petta' on Twitter

As Rajinikanth's Petta releases, his son-in-law actor Dhanush took to Twitter, reacting to the blockbuster.

Published: 10th January 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

rajni_Dhanush-photo

A photo of Rajinikanth and Dhanush taken during christmas holidays (Photo | Twitter/Dhanush)

By Online Desk

As Rajinikanth's Petta released on Thursday, his son-in-law actor Dhanush took to Twitter, reacting to the Pongal blockbuster.

In his tweet, Dhanush says that 'Petta' is epic. He exlaims, "Love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga (you made a grand event out of the movie)."

He also took the opportunity to appreciate music director Anirudh on his work in the film, saying that the background score was his best work till date. Anirudh is Rajini's wife Latha's nephew.

READ | Petta vs Viswasam: Here are the first reactions from Twitter

Dhanush was earlier spotted at a Rohini Silverscreens theatre watching the film with mother-in-law Latha Rajinikanth and Trisha, who also starred in the film.

ALSO READ | Meet the Odisha drummers who made Rajini dance to their tune in 'Marana Mass'  

'Petta' also turned out to be a competition to Dhanush's film 'Maari 2'. Ram Muthuram Cinemas announced on Twitter that shows for 'Maari 2' and 'Kanaa' would be cancelled due to the releases of 'Petta' and 'Viswasam'.

Maari 2 was released on December 21, 2018, with Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanush Rajinikanth Petta Viswasam Anirudh Petta FDFS Rajini maari 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp