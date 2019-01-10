Home Entertainment Tamil

Massive cut-out of Ajith comes crashing down on fans celebrating release of 'Viswasam' in Tamil Nadu

The flimsy board, which could easily be nearly 30 feet tall, could not withstand the weight of the fans who were crawling up. Those who were standing on the cut-out and those near it were injured.

An image of the cut-out crashing. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

Brimming with excitement over the release of 'Viswasam' on Thursday, ardent fans of 'Thala' Ajith climbed on to a massive cut-out of their idol in Villupuram to garland it and do 'pal-abishekam', only for it to come crashing down.

 

Although Ajith was the first Tamil actor to dissolve his fan club, his followers continue to celebrate his films and show their love for him in whatever way possible. Earlier this year, one of the clubs members set up an LED cut-out for the star, which is said to be the first of its kind.

