Petta vs Viswasam: Here are the first reactions from Twitter

Today is certainly a big day for Tamil cinema as an Ajith film and a Rajinikanth film have released together. Ajith starrer 'Viswasam' is the fourth collaboration of the actor with director Siva, while Rajinikanth's Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has promised a film packed with "rajini-isms."

The earliest shows for the two films began at 1.00 am on Thursday, and the first reviews and reactions are already been pouring in. While 'Petta' has been appreciated for being a 'typical Rajini film', 'Viswasam' has been praised for being the right mass entertainer that this Pongal season needs.

Here are some reactions for Petta from fans and celebrities:

Rajinikanth fans celebrate the release of 'Petta' (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)

#Petta It's pure vintage #SuperstarRajinikanth. The style,swag, mannerism, is back with a bang and strong supporting cast of fine actors -@VijaySethuOffl @Nawazuddin_S pitted against him is a major +. @karthiksubbaraj handles @rajinikanth well & last 15 minutes is WoW! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 10, 2019

#Petta has its narrative issues, and it is more a Rajini film than a @karthiksubbaraj film, but for a #Rajinikanth fan, it is a celebration of all the things that they have been dying to see Thalaivar do again. In other words, tharamana sambavam — Suganth (@msuganth) January 10, 2019

Interval block... MASSU MARANAM !



Thalaivar @rajinikanth looking SUPER HOT SUPER YOUNG SUPER STYLISH



every shot is amazing. @karthiksubbaraj thank yooooo! @sunpictures #petta FDFS pic.twitter.com/JWKgaGaXpf — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) January 10, 2019

No Story No Logic, Only Magic.



S U P E R S T A R - M A G I C.



After Sivaji, #Petta will be the best fan pleasing movie. Idhu thaan enga THALAIVAR. — Saran Sundar (@saransundar5) January 10, 2019

#petta is EPIC ... superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj ..big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!! — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 10, 2019

Here is a video of fans going wild in Tiruchy:

On the other hand, here are Twitter reactions for Ajith's 'Viswasam':

Ajith fan cheer in front of 'Viswasam' posters as the film releases (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)

#Viswasam Neatly packaged with all essential ingredients that go into making an enjoyable mass entertainer. Complete #Thala show. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 9, 2019

#Viswasam BULLS-EYE!!.. A treat to all.. #Ajith sir rocked!Super family entertainer.. Had a blast watching it with fans.. Confirm #Blockbuster!! Congrats to the whole team.. — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) January 9, 2019

#Viswasam 2nd half: The father - daughter sentiments and family angle click in a big way. Enough mass moments too, with the much hyped toilet fight totally fulfilling expectations.



Mainstream general audience and #ThalaAjith fans will like #Viswasam Wholesome festival film — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 9, 2019

#Viswasam Interval - Man - The interval block scenes, Ajith fans will lose their throat shouting!! This is the best acting performance of Ajith sir in the past 5 - 6 years! Movie not just meant for fans - but for family audience throughout tamilnadu. Siva has shown his viswasam ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 9, 2019

However, there have also been incidents outside theatres where Ajith fans and Rajini fans clashed. A video from Twitter shows Ajith fans vandalising Rajini posters.