Petta vs Viswasam: Here are the first reactions from Twitter

The earliest shows for the two films began at 1.00 am on Thursday, and the first reviews have already been pouring in.

Published: 10th January 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Today is certainly a big day for Tamil cinema as an Ajith film and a Rajinikanth film have released together. Ajith starrer 'Viswasam' is the fourth collaboration of the actor with director Siva, while Rajinikanth's Petta is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who has promised a film packed with "rajini-isms."

READ VISWASAM REVIEW | A sprightly Ajith saves this festival

The earliest shows for the two films began at 1.00 am on Thursday, and the first reviews and reactions are already been pouring in. While 'Petta' has been appreciated for being a 'typical Rajini film', 'Viswasam' has been praised for being the right mass entertainer that this Pongal season needs.

Click here to see our Twitter moments of fan celebrations captured by our photographers.

Here are some reactions for Petta from fans and celebrities:

Rajinikanth fans celebrate the release of 'Petta' (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)

 

 

Here is a video of fans going wild in Tiruchy:

On the other hand, here are Twitter reactions for Ajith's 'Viswasam':

Ajith fan cheer in front of 'Viswasam' posters as the film releases (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)

ALSO READ | Meet the Odisha drummers who made Rajini dance to their tune in 'Marana Mass'  

However, there have also been incidents outside theatres where Ajith fans and Rajini fans clashed. A video from Twitter shows Ajith fans vandalising Rajini posters.

